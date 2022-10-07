Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Personnel Recovery | Video News Story

    KUWAIT

    07.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw 

    35th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 35th Infantry Division and members from the Kuwait Fire Force conducted a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Training focused on personnel recovery operations and combat life saving skills followed by a simulated medical evacuation supported by the 7-158th Aviation Regiment GSAB.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Personnel Recovery | Video News Story, by SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    35th Infantry Division
    Personnel Recovery
    Combat Life Saving Skills

