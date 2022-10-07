Task Force Spartan Personnel Recovery | Video News Story

Soldiers from the 35th Infantry Division and members from the Kuwait Fire Force conducted a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Training focused on personnel recovery operations and combat life saving skills followed by a simulated medical evacuation supported by the 7-158th Aviation Regiment GSAB.
