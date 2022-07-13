Chief Master Sergeant Kevin M. Eberlin is the Command Chief Master Sergeant, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, Southwest Asia. He is the principle enlisted advisor to the commander on all matters affecting mission readiness, health, welfare, morale, quality of life, professional development, and effective utilization of resources. The composite wing includes a wide array of combat Air Force capabilities including precision strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and combat search and rescue in direct support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command priorities. The wing is comprised of of the 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, three staff directorates and 12 additional operational and support function squadrons with more than 1,800 total force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 04:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850588
|VIRIN:
|220713-F-EN341-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109111711
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Kevin M. Eberlin Introduction Video, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
