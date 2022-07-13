332d Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Kevin M. Eberlin Introduction Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sergeant Kevin M. Eberlin is the Command Chief Master Sergeant, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, Southwest Asia. He is the principle enlisted advisor to the commander on all matters affecting mission readiness, health, welfare, morale, quality of life, professional development, and effective utilization of resources. The composite wing includes a wide array of combat Air Force capabilities including precision strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and combat search and rescue in direct support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command priorities. The wing is comprised of of the 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, three staff directorates and 12 additional operational and support function squadrons with more than 1,800 total force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)