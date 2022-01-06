CJTF-HOA Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. military branches, coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations. We work alongside our allies and partners to counter transnational threats. Our command works against malign actors to strengthen our collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.