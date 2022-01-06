CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. military branches, coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations. We work alongside our allies and partners to counter transnational threats. Our command works against malign actors to strengthen our collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850584
|VIRIN:
|220718-F-ET937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109111592
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA Mission Video, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT