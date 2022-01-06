Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Mission Video

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. military branches, coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations. We work alongside our allies and partners to counter transnational threats. Our command works against malign actors to strengthen our collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850584
    VIRIN: 220718-F-ET937-1001
    Filename: DOD_109111592
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: DJ

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CJTF-HOA Mission Video, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    East Africa

