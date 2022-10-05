Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Forces Soldiers Participate in the U.S. Department of State ATLAS program’s culminating exercise CAPSTONE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Special Forces Soldiers with Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in the U.S. Department of State ATLAS program’s culminating exercise CAPSTONE at Fort Pickett, Virginia, May 10, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850572
    VIRIN: 220510-A-ZT835-240
    Filename: DOD_109111378
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FT. PICKETT, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Soldiers Participate in the U.S. Department of State ATLAS program’s culminating exercise CAPSTONE, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    Ohio National Guard
    Special Forces
    USArmy
    Green Beret
    19th SFG
    ONG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT