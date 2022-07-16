Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines arrive for Marine Corps Reserve's premier annual training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, arrive at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, for Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22, on July 16, 2022. Reserve Marines and Sailors have come together from across the nation to form an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force to take part in a live-fire, combined arms exercise that will better prepare Marine Forces Reserve in its mission to augment and reinforce the Active Component. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850565
    VIRIN: 220716-M-BD822-0002
    Filename: DOD_109111194
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines arrive for Marine Corps Reserve's premier annual training exercise, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Marines
    4TH MARDIV
    4TH MAW
    MWSS-473
    ITX
    MFRITX422

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT