Marines arrive for Marine Corps Reserve's premier annual training exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, arrive at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, for Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22, on July 16, 2022. Reserve Marines and Sailors have come together from across the nation to form an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force to take part in a live-fire, combined arms exercise that will better prepare Marine Forces Reserve in its mission to augment and reinforce the Active Component. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)