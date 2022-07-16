Marines arrive for Marine Corps Reserve's premier annual training exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, arrive at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, for Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22, on July 16, 2022. Reserve Marines and Sailors have come together from across the nation to form an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force to take part in a live-fire, combined arms exercise that will better prepare Marine Forces Reserve in its mission to augment and reinforce the Active Component. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850565
|VIRIN:
|220716-M-BD822-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109111194
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
