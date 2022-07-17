Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze deploys

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (July 17, 2022) Sailors take in lines and man the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Nitze (DDG 94), July 17. Nitze, assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departed her homeport of Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled independent deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850560
    VIRIN: 220717-N-XI307-1003
    Filename: DOD_109111094
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, USS Nitze deploys, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Nitze
    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307

