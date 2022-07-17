NORFOLK (July 17, 2022) Sailors take in lines and man the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Nitze (DDG 94), July 17. Nitze, assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departed her homeport of Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled independent deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850560
|VIRIN:
|220717-N-XI307-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109111094
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Nitze deploys, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT