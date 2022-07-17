Arizona National Guard Mitigates Flooding in Flagstaff & Coconino Co.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 60 members of the Arizona National Guard reported to the Coconino County Public Works Department today to produce thousands of sandbags for Flagstaff communities impacted by devastating flooding. On Saturday, July 16th, more than 30 members from the 850th Military Police Battalion produced over 5,000 sandbags and loaded 67 pallets. Arizona National Guard officials expect to quadruple that amount today and are expected to stay on mission throughout the week. The Arizona National Guard has been requested to assist with the production of 600,000 sandbags.