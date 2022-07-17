Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Mitigates Flooding in Flagstaff & Coconino Co.

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Maj. Kyle Key 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Approximately 60 members of the Arizona National Guard reported to the Coconino County Public Works Department today to produce thousands of sandbags for Flagstaff communities impacted by devastating flooding. On Saturday, July 16th, more than 30 members from the 850th Military Police Battalion produced over 5,000 sandbags and loaded 67 pallets. Arizona National Guard officials expect to quadruple that amount today and are expected to stay on mission throughout the week. The Arizona National Guard has been requested to assist with the production of 600,000 sandbags.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850559
    VIRIN: 220717-A-QU728-594
    Filename: DOD_109111092
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 

    This work, Arizona National Guard Mitigates Flooding in Flagstaff & Coconino Co., by MAJ Kyle Key, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flooding
    Arizona National Guard
    Flagstaff
    wildfire
    burn scar
    mud slide

