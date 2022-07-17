Approximately 60 members of the Arizona National Guard reported to the Coconino County Public Works Department today to produce thousands of sandbags for Flagstaff communities impacted by devastating flooding. On Saturday, July 16th, more than 30 members from the 850th Military Police Battalion produced over 5,000 sandbags and loaded 67 pallets. Arizona National Guard officials expect to quadruple that amount today and are expected to stay on mission throughout the week. The Arizona National Guard has been requested to assist with the production of 600,000 sandbags.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850559
|VIRIN:
|220717-A-QU728-594
|Filename:
|DOD_109111092
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arizona National Guard Mitigates Flooding in Flagstaff & Coconino Co., by MAJ Kyle Key, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT