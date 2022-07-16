Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31B - Why I joined the California Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Brett Kaufman 49th Military Police Brigade, 870th Military Police Company, talks about why he joined and about how great the 870th MP Company is while at Camp Roberts, CA July 16, 2022. Are you ready for the challenge?

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 02:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850545
    VIRIN: 220716-A-XU624-334
    Filename: DOD_109110769
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31B - Why I joined the California Guard, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT