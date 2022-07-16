Sgt. Brett Kaufman 49th Military Police Brigade, 870th Military Police Company, talks about why he joined and about how great the 870th MP Company is while at Camp Roberts, CA July 16, 2022. Are you ready for the challenge?
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)
This work, 31B - Why I joined the California Guard, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
