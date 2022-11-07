Importance of Maintaining Military Weapons

Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Palmer, the 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element Command Sgt. Maj. explains why it is important to clean and maintain his assigned M9 weapon.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850539
|VIRIN:
|220711-A-SW878-554
|PIN:
|801633
|Filename:
|DOD_109110599
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
