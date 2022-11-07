Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Importance of Maintaining Military Weapons

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Swanson 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Palmer, the 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element Command Sgt. Maj. explains why it is important to clean and maintain his assigned M9 weapon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 17:06
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Importance of Maintaining Military Weapons, by SGT Ryan Swanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M9
    weapons cleaning
    Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Palmer
    Theater Public Affairs Support Element Command
    88 Readiness Division

