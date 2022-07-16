Divers from the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Dive Locker, Navy Special Warfare Group 1, and U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment enter the water in Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief dive exercise during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 17. Divers from the Republic of Korea Naval Mobile Construction Squadron 59 also participated in the simulated harbor reopening exercise. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Davey Connor)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850534
|VIRIN:
|220716-G-GR411-142
|Filename:
|DOD_109110504
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Slow motion: Divers enter the water during RIMPAC 2022, by LCDR David Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT