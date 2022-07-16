Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slow motion: Divers enter the water during RIMPAC 2022

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. David Connor 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Divers from the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Dive Locker, Navy Special Warfare Group 1, and U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment enter the water in Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief dive exercise during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 17. Divers from the Republic of Korea Naval Mobile Construction Squadron 59 also participated in the simulated harbor reopening exercise. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Davey Connor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 01:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850534
    VIRIN: 220716-G-GR411-142
    Filename: DOD_109110504
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slow motion: Divers enter the water during RIMPAC 2022, by LCDR David Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HADR
    Coast Guard Divers
    #RIMPAC2022

