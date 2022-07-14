Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division change of command 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Spc. David Cordova 

    1st Armored Division

    Fort Bliss welcomed incoming Commanding General Brig. Gen. James P. Isenhower III as he took command of America's Tank Division alongside his family and friends during a ceremony July 14, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Cordova)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 13:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850532
    VIRIN: 220714-A-UT412-0001
    Filename: DOD_109110475
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division change of command 2022, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    Iron Soldiers
    1st Armored Division
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT