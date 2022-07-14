Fort Bliss welcomed incoming Commanding General Brig. Gen. James P. Isenhower III as he took command of America's Tank Division alongside his family and friends during a ceremony July 14, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Cordova)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850532
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-UT412-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109110475
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Division change of command 2022, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT