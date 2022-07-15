Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Hot Pit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) members finish a hot-pit refueling operation on a F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing out of Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath, United Kingdom July 15, 2022. Two U.S. Air Force F-15Es conducted the flight from Souda Bay, Greece to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in an effort to exercise cross-combatant command Agile Combat Employment operations. AFCENT members led the hot-pit refueling, an ACE technique which cuts refueling time by hours, allowing AFCENT and incoming partner aircrews to generate multiple consecutive sorties from the same aircraft as well as increase airpower staging options in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.16.2022 04:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850515
    VIRIN: 220715-F-HX271-7001
    Filename: DOD_109110118
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Hot Pit, by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    F15
    1CTCS
    Hot Pit

