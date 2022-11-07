Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical Evacuation Technicians Practice Decontamination Procedures

    QATAR

    07.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Aeromedical Evacuation Specialists from the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron practice decontamination procedures on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 11, 2022. Decontamination procedures are used when exiting areas that contain possible biological hazards. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.16.2022 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850514
    VIRIN: 220711-Z-LB784-781
    Filename: DOD_109110043
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: QA

    TAGS

    afcent
    aeromedical evacuation
    usafcent
    exercise

