    U.S. Marines and Multinational Partners conduct Air Movements

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220714-M-TN173-1001 MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, Hawaii (July 14, 2022) U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion 4th Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7 and multinational partners, conduct shore-to-ship air movements while participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 14, 2022 on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 23:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850507
    VIRIN: 220714-M-TN173-1001
    Filename: DOD_109109822
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Multinational Partners conduct Air Movements, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Partner Nations
    Capable Adaptive Partners
    MAGTF-7
    RIMPAC2022
    RIMPAC22

