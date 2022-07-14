U.S. Marines and Multinational Partners conduct Air Movements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220714-M-TN173-1001 MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, Hawaii (July 14, 2022) U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion 4th Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7 and multinational partners, conduct shore-to-ship air movements while participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 14, 2022 on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)