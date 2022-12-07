Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA-18G B-Roll at Red Flag-Nellis 22-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Sailors from Electronic Attach Squadron (VAQ) 132, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, prepare an EA-18G for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base Nevada, July 12, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850491
    VIRIN: 220712-F-UT528-560
    Filename: DOD_109109565
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    This work, EA-18G B-Roll at Red Flag-Nellis 22-3, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

