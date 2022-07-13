Battalion Aid Station Training - 169th RTI Combat Medic Transition Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve soldiers treat simulated casualties at a battalion aid station during phase three of 68W (Combat Medic) training at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, July 13, 2022. The training, known officially as the Combat Medic Transition Course, administered by the 169th Regional Training Institute, prepares and evaluates combat medics in training to perform life saving tactical combat casualty care, to load and unload casualties from ground and air ambulances and to how to properly respond to indirect fire and pull security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)