Battalion Aid Station Training - 169th RTI Combat Medic Transition Course

U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve soldiers treat simulated casualties at a battalion aid station during phase three of 68W (Combat Medic) training at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, July 13, 2022. The training, known officially as the Combat Medic Transition Course, administered by the 169th Regional Training Institute, prepares and evaluates combat medics in training to perform life saving tactical combat casualty care, to load and unload casualties from ground and air ambulances and to how to properly respond to indirect fire and pull security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|07.13.2022
|07.15.2022 18:06
|B-Roll
|850489
|220714-Z-QC464-1001
|DOD_109109543
|00:03:27
|EAST LYME, CT, US
|0
|0
