    Battalion Aid Station Training - 169th RTI Combat Medic Transition Course

    EAST LYME, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve soldiers treat simulated casualties at a battalion aid station during phase three of 68W (Combat Medic) training at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, July 13, 2022. The training, known officially as the Combat Medic Transition Course, administered by the 169th Regional Training Institute, prepares and evaluates combat medics in training to perform life saving tactical combat casualty care, to load and unload casualties from ground and air ambulances and to how to properly respond to indirect fire and pull security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850489
    VIRIN: 220714-Z-QC464-1001
    Filename: DOD_109109543
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: EAST LYME, CT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Aid Station Training - 169th RTI Combat Medic Transition Course, by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    68W
    Battalion Aid Station
    CTARNG
    169th RTI
    Combat Medic Transition Course

