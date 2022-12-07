220712-O-N0842-2001-MY PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2022) – Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 military forces from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the U.S., fired upon and sunk the decommissioned ex-USS Rodney M. Davis (FFG 60), July 12, during a sinking exercise (SINKEX) to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against a surface target at sea. SINKEX vessels are put through a certified cleaning process, including removing all environmentally harmful material including trash, floatable material, mercury, fluorocarbon and petroleum. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Malaysian Navy video by courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 21:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850481
|VIRIN:
|220712-O-N0842-2001-M
|Filename:
|DOD_109109421
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Malaysian Navy Participates in RIMPAC 2022 Sinking Exercise, by PO1 David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
