    Picking Your Brain: Interview with the SEAC - TBI from a joint staff perspective (Ep. 11)

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of Picking Your Brain, clinical moderator Amanda Gano and TBICoE Branch Chief, Capt. Scott Cota interview the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), Ramón Colón-López. The discussion covered the health impacts of TBI and blast-related concussion stemming from the demands of combat and training. The SEAC also addresses the importance of maintaining medical readiness through education and military leadership.

    For more information about the SEAC and the Joint Staff, visit JCS.mil.

    Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is "Medical Corporate' by TimTaj, available at jamendo.com and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 16:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850473
    VIRIN: 220411-D-WY980-1001
    Filename: DOD_109109341
    Length: 00:52:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Picking Your Brain: Interview with the SEAC - TBI from a joint staff perspective (Ep. 11), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Concussion
    SEAC
    DHA
    TBICoE

