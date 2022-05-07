Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier General Russell Driggers Joint Base San Antonio and 502d ABW Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brigadier General Russell Driggers, Commander, Joint Base San Antonio and the 502d Air Base Wing, welcomes new team members to JBSA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 15:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 850470
    VIRIN: 220705-F-DO473-092
    Filename: DOD_109109269
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT SAM, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Russell Driggers Joint Base San Antonio and 502d ABW Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT