Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    628th change of command social media teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Airman Caleb Parker and Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Freeman assumed command from Col. Marc E. Greene as the 628th Air Base Wing commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 15, 2022. The 628th Air Base Wing delivers installation support to a total force of over 90,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees across four installations including the Air Base and the Naval Weapons Station.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 15:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 850459
    VIRIN: 220715-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_109109145
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th change of command social media teaser, by Amn Caleb Parker and A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT