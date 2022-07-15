U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Freeman assumed command from Col. Marc E. Greene as the 628th Air Base Wing commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 15, 2022. The 628th Air Base Wing delivers installation support to a total force of over 90,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees across four installations including the Air Base and the Naval Weapons Station.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|850459
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109109145
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th change of command social media teaser, by Amn Caleb Parker and A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT