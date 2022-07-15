Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS Cleveland Operation Semper Fi: Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Rosenberg

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Rosenberg speaks about his transition from the Marine Corps. Rosenberg is now the director of Integration and Organizational Development at Olympic Steel, headquartered in Cleveland, OH. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850440
    VIRIN: 220715-M-ZL739-022
    Filename: DOD_109109072
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Hometown: SOLON, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, RS Cleveland Operation Semper Fi: Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Rosenberg, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRC
    ERR
    4MCD
    Operation Semper Fi

