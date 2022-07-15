Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Rosenberg speaks about his transition from the Marine Corps. Rosenberg is now the director of Integration and Organizational Development at Olympic Steel, headquartered in Cleveland, OH. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 17:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850439
|VIRIN:
|220715-M-ZL739-911
|Filename:
|DOD_109109067
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Hometown:
|SOLON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RS Cleveland Operation Semper Fi: Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Rosenberg; Teaser 2, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT