RS Cleveland Operation Semper Fi: Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Rosenberg; Teaser 1

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Rosenberg speaks about his transition from the Marine Corps. Rosenberg is now the director of Integration and Organizational Development at Olympic Steel, headquartered in Cleveland, OH. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)