CBP Air and Marine Operations Marine Agent Matt Manning discusses the role of the CBP Mobile Command Center and its broad security applications in use during The World Games 2022 in Birmingham Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 14:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850432
|VIRIN:
|220713-H-DO456-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109109030
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Security Support to World Games 2022, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT