    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery

    LOGAN, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A formation of three C-130J-30 Super Hercules drops simulated cargo at Camp Branch drop and landing zone Logan, West Virginia, July 14, 2022. Airmen from the 130th Air Transportation Function recovered the training loads after the air delivery training. Air Delivery is one of many proficiencies Air National Guard units flying the Super Hercules must stay current to maintain mobility readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850415
    VIRIN: 220714-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_109108681
    Length: 00:09:57
    Location: LOGAN, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVNG
    130th AW
    C-130 J-30

