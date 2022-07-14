The 3rd Infantry Division Celebrates Bastille Day

The 3rd Infantry Division holds a Bastille Day commemoration July 14, 2022, at the Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Bastille Day, also known as la fête nationale française or 14 juillet in France, is the public holiday celebrating the fall of the Bastille prison and fortress, an event credited with ushering in the French Revolution and the abolishment of feudalism. During the commemeration, French Brig. Gen. Jean-Pierre Fague, deputy commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, spoke on the meaning of the holiday and the bond between France and America including the 3rd ID's history in France.
