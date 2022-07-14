Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 3rd Infantry Division Celebrates Bastille Day

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division holds a Bastille Day commemoration July 14, 2022, at the Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Bastille Day, also known as la fête nationale française or 14 juillet in France, is the public holiday celebrating the fall of the Bastille prison and fortress, an event credited with ushering in the French Revolution and the abolishment of feudalism. During the commemeration, French Brig. Gen. Jean-Pierre Fague, deputy commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, spoke on the meaning of the holiday and the bond between France and America including the 3rd ID's history in France.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850412
    VIRIN: 220714-A-HS753-851
    Filename: DOD_109108627
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    French
    military personnel exchange program
    Bastille Day
    mpep
    Dogface Soldier

