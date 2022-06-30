After a Child's Attempt, Part Two

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850408" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Reconnecting With a Teenager

How do we connect with a child who has distanced him or herself? Do we understand the environment shaping our kids? Have we shown our kids we too face stressors? In part two of this interview, John Jones shares what he’s learned as a parent following a daughter's attempt to end her life.

Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.