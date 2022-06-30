After a Child's Attempt, Part Two

Reconnecting With a Teenager
How do we connect with a child who has distanced him or herself? Do we understand the environment shaping our kids? Have we shown our kids we too face stressors? In part two of this interview, John Jones shares what he’s learned as a parent following a daughter's attempt to end her life.
Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.
|06.30.2022
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
