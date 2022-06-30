Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After a Child's Attempt, Part Two

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Reconnecting With a Teenager
    How do we connect with a child who has distanced him or herself? Do we understand the environment shaping our kids? Have we shown our kids we too face stressors? In part two of this interview, John Jones shares what he’s learned as a parent following a daughter's attempt to end her life.
    Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.

