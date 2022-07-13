Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBC Commander says farewell

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Col. Marc E. Greene, 628th Air Base Wing commander, gives a farewell speech at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 13, 2022. Greene has served as the base commander for the past two years.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850406
    VIRIN: 220713-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_109108532
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    This work, JBC Commander says farewell, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th ABW

