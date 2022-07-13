Col. Marc E. Greene, 628th Air Base Wing commander, gives a farewell speech at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 13, 2022. Greene has served as the base commander for the past two years.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850406
|VIRIN:
|220713-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108532
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBC Commander says farewell, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT