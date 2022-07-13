Do you know how the coast guard conducts a medevac? An informational, short video showing the standard preocedure for arriving on scene, lowering the rescue swimmer, lowering the rescue litter or basket, loading up the person in need, hoisting them back up to the helicopter, and then retrieving the rescue swimmer before heading back to emergency services on land. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850405
|VIRIN:
|220714-G-IY621-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109108495
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Do you know how the Coast Guard conducts a Medevac? (with captions), by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT