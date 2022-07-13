Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do you know how the Coast Guard conducts a Medevac? (with captions)

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Do you know how the coast guard conducts a medevac? An informational, short video showing the standard preocedure for arriving on scene, lowering the rescue swimmer, lowering the rescue litter or basket, loading up the person in need, hoisting them back up to the helicopter, and then retrieving the rescue swimmer before heading back to emergency services on land. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850405
    VIRIN: 220714-G-IY621-002
    Filename: DOD_109108495
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    This work, Do you know how the Coast Guard conducts a Medevac? (with captions), by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    rescue
    Air Station
    northeast
    First District

