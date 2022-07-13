Do you know how the Coast Guard conducts a Medevac? (with captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Do you know how the coast guard conducts a medevac? An informational, short video showing the standard preocedure for arriving on scene, lowering the rescue swimmer, lowering the rescue litter or basket, loading up the person in need, hoisting them back up to the helicopter, and then retrieving the rescue swimmer before heading back to emergency services on land. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)