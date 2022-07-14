Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard battles wildfires almost year-round

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 400 National Guard members throughout four states are actively engaged or preparing for wildfire season. That number is expected to grow as predicted hot and dry weather conditions in many states have increased the potential for additional wildfires. Supporting state and local authorities in battling blazes is almost a never-ending mission for some Guard units. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist with ground operations and use rotary and fixed-wing aircraft to drop water and fire retardant on wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 09:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850404
    VIRIN: 220714-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109108472
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard battles wildfires almost year-round, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wildfires
    National Guard
    Bambi Bucket
    MAFFS
    weeklyvideos

