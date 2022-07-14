More than 400 National Guard members throughout four states are actively engaged or preparing for wildfire season. That number is expected to grow as predicted hot and dry weather conditions in many states have increased the potential for additional wildfires. Supporting state and local authorities in battling blazes is almost a never-ending mission for some Guard units. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist with ground operations and use rotary and fixed-wing aircraft to drop water and fire retardant on wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 09:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|850404
|VIRIN:
|220714-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108472
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard battles wildfires almost year-round, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
