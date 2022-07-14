National Guard battles wildfires almost year-round

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 400 National Guard members throughout four states are actively engaged or preparing for wildfire season. That number is expected to grow as predicted hot and dry weather conditions in many states have increased the potential for additional wildfires. Supporting state and local authorities in battling blazes is almost a never-ending mission for some Guard units. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist with ground operations and use rotary and fixed-wing aircraft to drop water and fire retardant on wildfires.