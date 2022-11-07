Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Officer Cadets train at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    BY, GERMANY

    07.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    7th Army Training Command

    British Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are evaluated on their leadership skills during a simulated assault at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2022. The simulation was part of exercise Dynamic Victory, one of the many training challenges that lie between an Officer Cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 09:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850403
    VIRIN: 220711-A-NZ059-1001
    Filename: DOD_109108454
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Officer Cadets train at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cadets
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

