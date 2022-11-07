Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Officer Cadets train at Grafenwoehr Training Area

British Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are evaluated on their leadership skills during a simulated assault at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2022. The simulation was part of exercise Dynamic Victory, one of the many training challenges that lie between an Officer Cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 09:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850403
|VIRIN:
|220711-A-NZ059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108454
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
