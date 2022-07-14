Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd NATO Support Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAZZANISE, ITALY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    The 2nd NATO Support Battalion, based in Grazzanise, Italy, is a one-of-a-kind unit. This battalion of signaleers is the largest single concentration of U.S. Army Soldiers in the entire NATO force structure. If you're interested in an assignment with the battalion, search for Grazzanise in the ASK-EM Market and select 2nd NATO Signal Battalion or check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/2ndNSB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 06:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850397
    VIRIN: 220715-A-QI808-0002
    PIN: 220715
    Filename: DOD_109108364
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: GRAZZANISE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd NATO Support Battalion, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT