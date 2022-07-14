video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2nd NATO Support Battalion, based in Grazzanise, Italy, is a one-of-a-kind unit. This battalion of signaleers is the largest single concentration of U.S. Army Soldiers in the entire NATO force structure. If you're interested in an assignment with the battalion, search for Grazzanise in the ASK-EM Market and select 2nd NATO Signal Battalion or check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/2ndNSB.