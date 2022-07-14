The 2nd NATO Support Battalion, based in Grazzanise, Italy, is a one-of-a-kind unit. This battalion of signaleers is the largest single concentration of U.S. Army Soldiers in the entire NATO force structure. If you're interested in an assignment with the battalion, search for Grazzanise in the ASK-EM Market and select 2nd NATO Signal Battalion or check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/2ndNSB.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 06:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850397
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-QI808-0002
|PIN:
|220715
|Filename:
|DOD_109108364
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|GRAZZANISE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd NATO Support Battalion, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT