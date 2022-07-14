This video provides an overview of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade, headquartered in Sembach, Germany. The video includes a discussion of the structure, mission and locations of the USANATO Bde.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 05:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850394
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-QI808-0001
|PIN:
|220715
|Filename:
|DOD_109108358
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army NATO Brigade Command Video, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
