Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Command Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    This video provides an overview of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade, headquartered in Sembach, Germany. The video includes a discussion of the structure, mission and locations of the USANATO Bde.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 05:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850394
    VIRIN: 220715-A-QI808-0001
    PIN: 220715
    Filename: DOD_109108358
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army NATO Brigade Command Video, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT