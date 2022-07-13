Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members Shout Outs back to their Families

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. troops in Poznan, Poland give shout outs to their families back home, July 11, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 07:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850390
    VIRIN: 220713-A-SJ062-1001
    Filename: DOD_109108348
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    MentalHealth
    familyfirst
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

