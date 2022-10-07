III MEF Band Performs with SWADF Band

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Musicians of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force performed a joint big band concert July 10, 2022 at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater, Naha, Okinawa, Japan.



The purpose of the concert was to shine a spotlight on both groups’ love of big band music and “Tomo Ni” a Japanese phrase for togetherness, describing the relationship with allies standing together in defense of shared values, and peace.