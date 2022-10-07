Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Band Performs with SWADF Band

    JAPAN

    07.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Musicians of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force performed a joint big band concert July 10, 2022 at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater, Naha, Okinawa, Japan.

    The purpose of the concert was to shine a spotlight on both groups’ love of big band music and “Tomo Ni” a Japanese phrase for togetherness, describing the relationship with allies standing together in defense of shared values, and peace.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 03:27
    Category: Package
    Location: JP

    Music
    Concert
    Band
    III MEF
    SWADF

