III MEF Band Performs with SWADF Band

Musicians of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force performed a joint big band concert July 10, 2022 at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater, Naha, Okinawa, Japan.
The purpose of the concert was to shine a spotlight on both groups’ love of big band music and “Tomo Ni” a Japanese phrase for togetherness, describing the relationship with allies standing together in defense of shared values, and peace.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 03:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850384
|VIRIN:
|220710-M-XF490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108269
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
