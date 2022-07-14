Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V33 Close Air Support Drills

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, coordinate close air support (CAS) on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2022. 3/3’s Joint Terminal Aircraft Controllers conducted CAS training to hone their proficiency in coordinating precision fires from aircraft. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Scottt Aubuchon)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 06:40
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220714-M-CG913-1001
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    CAS
    3/3
    close air support
    3dMarDiv
    precision fires

