V33 Close Air Support Drills

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, coordinate close air support (CAS) on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2022. 3/3’s Joint Terminal Aircraft Controllers conducted CAS training to hone their proficiency in coordinating precision fires from aircraft. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Scottt Aubuchon)
|07.14.2022
|07.15.2022 06:40
|B-Roll
|850382
|220714-M-CG913-1001
|DOD_109108233
|00:02:03
|OKINAWA, JP
