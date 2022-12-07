Dynamic Victory 22

British Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are
evaluated on their leadership skills during a simulated assault at
Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 12, 2022.
The simulation was part of exercise Dynamic Victory, one of the many training
challenges that lie between an Officer Cadet and their commissioning as an
Army officer from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
(U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)
|07.12.2022
|07.15.2022 02:16
|B-Roll
|850380
|220712-A-XV631-1031
|DOD_109108167
|00:02:06
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|0
|0
