    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.12.2022

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    British Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are
    evaluated on their leadership skills during a simulated assault at
    Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 12, 2022.

    The simulation was part of exercise Dynamic Victory, one of the many training
    challenges that lie between an Officer Cadet and their commissioning as an
    Army officer from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
    (U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 02:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850380
    VIRIN: 220712-A-XV631-1031
    Filename: DOD_109108167
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Victory 22, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cadets
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
    7ATC

