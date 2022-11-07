Dynamic Victory 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are

evaluated on their leadership skills during a simulated assault at

Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2022.



The simulation was part of exercise Dynamic Victory, one of the many training

challenges that lie between an Officer Cadet and their commissioning as an

Army officer from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

(U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)