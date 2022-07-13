Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POL refueling deployed aircrafts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight, also known as Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants, provides, stores, tests and distributes fuel used at Spangdahlem, and is essential in the 52nd Fighter Wing’s mission of providing full-spectrum airpower to joint and allied commanders. Check out POL showcasing Spangdahlem’s ability on being a forward operating location for visiting units.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 01:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850377
    VIRIN: 220714-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_109108115
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POL refueling deployed aircrafts, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POL
    refuel
    52FW
    SpangdahlemAB
    52LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT