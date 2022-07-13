POL refueling deployed aircrafts

The 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight, also known as Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants, provides, stores, tests and distributes fuel used at Spangdahlem, and is essential in the 52nd Fighter Wing’s mission of providing full-spectrum airpower to joint and allied commanders. Check out POL showcasing Spangdahlem’s ability on being a forward operating location for visiting units.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 01:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850377
|VIRIN:
|220714-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108115
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
