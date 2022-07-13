POL refueling deployed aircrafts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight, also known as Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants, provides, stores, tests and distributes fuel used at Spangdahlem, and is essential in the 52nd Fighter Wing’s mission of providing full-spectrum airpower to joint and allied commanders. Check out POL showcasing Spangdahlem’s ability on being a forward operating location for visiting units.