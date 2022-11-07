Faces of RIMPAC Featuring. French Navy Lt. Adrian

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Dillon Anderson, Pvt. Charles Audet, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon and Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220711-A-N0842-1002-CA PEARL HARBOR (July 11, 2022) French Navy Lt. Adrian, from Lyon, France, assigned to French Navy frigate FS Prairial (F731), shares his experience in the Navy and Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 11. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Canadian Army Cpl. Charles Audet, Royal New Zealand Air Force Cpl. Dillon Anderson and U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Lemmon)

    TAGS

    France
    Faces of RIMPAC
    FS Prairial (F731)
    RIMPAC2022

