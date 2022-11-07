LCAC transport Hawaii Marines RIMPAC 2022

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 11, 2022) - Landing Craft, Air Cushions assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, transport gear and Marines to the USS Essex to Pohakuloa training area on board Marine Corps Base Hawaii during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850369
|VIRIN:
|220711-M-TD494-0925
|Filename:
|DOD_109108068
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
