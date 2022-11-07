Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCAC transport Hawaii Marines RIMPAC 2022

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 11, 2022) - Landing Craft, Air Cushions assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, transport gear and Marines to the USS Essex to Pohakuloa training area on board Marine Corps Base Hawaii during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Jerry Edlin)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850369
    VIRIN: 220711-M-TD494-0925
    Filename: DOD_109108068
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCAC transport Hawaii Marines RIMPAC 2022, by Cpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Marines
    RIMPAC2022
    freeandopenendopacific

