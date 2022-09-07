MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 9, 2022) Australia Army Private Jack Green, shares his experience participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Navy Lead Seaman Jarrod Mulvihill)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 23:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850364
|VIRIN:
|220714-N-N0842-7001-A
|Filename:
|DOD_109107905
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Faces of RIMPAC - Private Jack Green - Australian Army, by Jarrod Mulvihill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT