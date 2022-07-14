Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational forces use sonar systems during a HADR exercise at RIMPAC 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Demitrius Williams 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220714-N-OR809-2001
    US COAST GUARD BASE HAWAII-- (July 14, 2022) Multnational forces use sonar systems to conduct a Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise on Coast Guard base Hawaii during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC 2022 from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC 2022 provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850355
    VIRIN: 220714-N-OR809-2001
    Filename: DOD_109107828
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HAWAII, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational forces use sonar systems during a HADR exercise at RIMPAC 2022, by PO3 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RIMPAC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT