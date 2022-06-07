Explosive Effects Range | Task Force Koa Moana 22

U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 22, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and members of the Norwegian People's Aid, demonstrate the effects of various explosive charges on simulated unexploded ordnance in a controlled environment during an explosive effects range in Babeldaob, Republic of Palau, June 27, 2022. The United States’ interactions with partner nations and commonwealth build shared knowledge and best practices, which enhance mutual tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)
