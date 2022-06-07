Explosive Effects Range | Task Force Koa Moana 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 22, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and members of the Norwegian People's Aid, demonstrate the effects of various explosive charges on simulated unexploded ordnance in a controlled environment during an explosive effects range in Babeldaob, Republic of Palau, June 27, 2022. The United States’ interactions with partner nations and commonwealth build shared knowledge and best practices, which enhance mutual tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)