    Explosive Effects Range | Task Force Koa Moana 22

    PALAU

    07.06.2022

    Video by Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 22, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and members of the Norwegian People's Aid, demonstrate the effects of various explosive charges on simulated unexploded ordnance in a controlled environment during an explosive effects range in Babeldaob, Republic of Palau, June 27, 2022. The United States’ interactions with partner nations and commonwealth build shared knowledge and best practices, which enhance mutual tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 22:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850353
    VIRIN: 220714-M-LS844-1001
    Filename: DOD_109107812
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Effects Range | Task Force Koa Moana 22, by Cpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EOD
    TFKM
    KM 22
    Task Force Koa Moana 22
    Koa Moana 22

