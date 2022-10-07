Musicians of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force performed a joint big band concert July 10, 2022 at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater, Naha, Okinawa, Japan.
The purpose of the concert was to shine a spotlight on both groups’ love of big band music and “Tomo Ni” a Japanese phrase for togetherness, describing the relationship with allies standing together in defense of shared values, and peace.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 20:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850343
|VIRIN:
|220711-M-EF433-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109107545
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF Band Performs with SWADF Band, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT