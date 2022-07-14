U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Friends, co-workers and family bid a fond farewell and best wishes to COL Todd J. Allison and his wife Dana, as he relinquishes command of the garrison to incoming commander COL Daniel D. Mitchell. The ceremony was held in front of historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal July 14, 2022.