Friends, co-workers and family bid a fond farewell and best wishes to COL Todd J. Allison and his wife Dana, as he relinquishes command of the garrison to incoming commander COL Daniel D. Mitchell. The ceremony was held in front of historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal July 14, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|850327
|Filename:
|DOD_109107347
|Length:
|00:38:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT