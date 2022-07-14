Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Friends, co-workers and family bid a fond farewell and best wishes to COL Todd J. Allison and his wife Dana, as he relinquishes command of the garrison to incoming commander COL Daniel D. Mitchell. The ceremony was held in front of historic Quarters One on Rock Island Arsenal July 14, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 17:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850327
    Filename: DOD_109107347
    Length: 00:38:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

