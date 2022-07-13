Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, conduct M4 qualification range.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the 123rd Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, conduct an M4 qualification range at Camp Ripley, Minn., June 15, 2022. The range allowed Soldiers to maintain their basic soldiering skills and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 20:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850322
    VIRIN: 220713-A-OL598-001
    Filename: DOD_109107211
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Hometown: FORT SNELLING, MN, US

    This work, 123rd Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, conduct M4 qualification range., by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley
    USAR
    Illinois Army National Guard
    364th TPASE

