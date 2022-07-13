Soldiers assigned to the 123rd Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, conduct an M4 qualification range at Camp Ripley, Minn., June 15, 2022. The range allowed Soldiers to maintain their basic soldiering skills and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 20:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850322
|VIRIN:
|220713-A-OL598-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109107211
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SNELLING, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, conduct M4 qualification range., by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
