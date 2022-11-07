U.S. Army Soldiers from the 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element spend a day at the M9 pistol range during Annual Training at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 11, 2022. Sgt. Andrew McNeil discusses what a typical day at the range looks like for Soldiers, including set-up, firing, and clean-up. Soldiers must remain proficient in marksmanship in order to maintain unit readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 20:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850319
|VIRIN:
|220711-A-NN634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109107170
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M9 Range Day for 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element at Camp Ripley, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
