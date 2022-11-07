Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M9 Range Day for 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element at Camp Ripley

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element spend a day at the M9 pistol range during Annual Training at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 11, 2022. Sgt. Andrew McNeil discusses what a typical day at the range looks like for Soldiers, including set-up, firing, and clean-up. Soldiers must remain proficient in marksmanship in order to maintain unit readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 20:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850319
    VIRIN: 220711-A-NN634-1001
    Filename: DOD_109107170
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M9 Range Day for 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element at Camp Ripley, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M9
    Annual Training
    qualification
    public affairs
    marksmanship
    364th TPASE

