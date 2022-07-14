Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects many service members and it is important to spread awareness as well as provide recent treatments and resources regarding it. PTSD is an anxiety disorder that can develop in individuals that have seen or lived through an event or threat of serious harm or death. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850308
|VIRIN:
|220714-M-EY512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109106901
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PTSD Awareness, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT