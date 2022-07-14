Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects many service members and it is important to spread awareness as well as provide recent treatments and resources regarding it. PTSD is an anxiety disorder that can develop in individuals that have seen or lived through an event or threat of serious harm or death. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850308
    VIRIN: 220714-M-EY512-1001
    Filename: DOD_109106901
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, PTSD Awareness, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Service Members
    Treatment
    Awareness
    MCIEAST
    Marine Corps
    PTSD
    make ready

