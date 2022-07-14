i3 Waypoints - Finalist Presentation and Announcement of Winner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



And the winner is…



The i3 Waypoints broadcast stream with the finalist presentations and awarding of the winner’s trophy is now live below.



Be the first in your command to view the final entries and announcement of the winner by Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force.



i3 Waypoints is an approach to inventing: innovate something entirely new; improve on something already established; or integrate several ideas, products or processes rendering the former completely obsolete. Mustin introduced the annual competition to fast-track transformative ideas from across the Navy directly to the highest levels of the Navy Reserve, without filters or bureaucratic barriers.



One-hundred and seven submissions were received over a five-week period. Five final entries were ultimately chosen and presented to a panel hosted by Mustin during a taped session at Fort George G. Meade, Md., June 28. The other panelists were retired Vice Adm. Andrew “Woody” Lewis; Mr. Bruce E. Mosler, chairman, global brokerage of Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.; Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt and 2021 Reserve Sailor of the Year Chief Yeoman (Select) Jasmyn Phinizy. (U.S. Navy video by Navy Reserve Force Public Affairs)