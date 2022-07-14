Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    i3 Waypoints - Finalist Presentation and Announcement of Winner

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    And the winner is…

    The i3 Waypoints broadcast stream with the finalist presentations and awarding of the winner’s trophy is now live below.

    Be the first in your command to view the final entries and announcement of the winner by Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force.

    i3 Waypoints is an approach to inventing: innovate something entirely new; improve on something already established; or integrate several ideas, products or processes rendering the former completely obsolete. Mustin introduced the annual competition to fast-track transformative ideas from across the Navy directly to the highest levels of the Navy Reserve, without filters or bureaucratic barriers.

    One-hundred and seven submissions were received over a five-week period. Five final entries were ultimately chosen and presented to a panel hosted by Mustin during a taped session at Fort George G. Meade, Md., June 28. The other panelists were retired Vice Adm. Andrew “Woody” Lewis; Mr. Bruce E. Mosler, chairman, global brokerage of Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.; Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt and 2021 Reserve Sailor of the Year Chief Yeoman (Select) Jasmyn Phinizy. (U.S. Navy video by Navy Reserve Force Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850303
    VIRIN: 220714-N-CW570-120
    Filename: DOD_109106778
    Length: 00:59:14
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve

